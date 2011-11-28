CashAdvance.com Releases the Georgia Consumer Protection Page

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2011 --Cash advances and short-term loans have long been relied upon by consumers as a fast and legal means to access cash. This cash is used to pay unexpected medical bills, make car repairs or any other of a number of emergency expenses, but the rapidly changing laws across the country made it difficult for consumers to know what the requirements were for a lender and what rights the consumers have regarding short-term loans. CashAdvance.com, well known as a trendsetter in the loan industry, is now providing consumers with all of this valuable information on the Georgia Consumer Protection page.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the knowledge necessary to preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Georgia lawmakers passed legislation that makes it illegal to process a Georgia cash advance as they were known in the past. The once legitimate business is now a heavily longer government regulated. These illegal lenders are taking advantage of consumers that are simply trying to find a way to make ends meet in this difficult economy.



For the protection of such individuals, CashAdvance.com has created a resource that will educate consumers about alternative ways to get a cash advance, the risks involved in doing business with these illegal entities and a resource to report firms that are actively breaking the new laws. The Georgia Consumer Protection page also provides contact information for the Department of Banking and Finance and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to assist residents that may have been preyed upon by these illegal lenders.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Georgia Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Georgia, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."