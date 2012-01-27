CashAdvance.com Launches Informative Georgia Loan Process Page

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2012 --CashAdvance.com announces the launch of its updated lending site, featuring a new page designed to educate Georgia consumers on the payday loan process. While payday loans are currently unavailable in retail outlets within Georgia, cash-strapped consumers can still visit CashAdvance.com to learn about the payday loan process and alternatives to traditional lenders.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Georgia Consumer Resource page offers a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources to actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Georgia’s consumer-protection agencies are already helping to educate consumers about possible scams they may encounter while seeking a payday loan in Georgia. CashAdvance.com goes a step further by giving consumers a one-stop location for payday loan information both locally and nationally by visiting the Georgia Loan Process page.



When users go to the Georgia Loan Process page, they can access numerous resources about the cash advance industry, including contact information for consumer protection agencies in their state. Each agency’s address, phone number, email address, and appropriate links are provided to direct consumers to the right place.



When Georgia consumers contact any of the agencies listed, they can quickly find out if a particular lender is licensed in their state, if any consumer alerts have been issued, and which state personnel they can talk to if they have further questions. CashAdvance.com created the Georgia Loan Process page to help demystify the payday loan industry and shed light on a much-needed source for short-term borrowing.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Georgia Loan Process page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Georgia, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."