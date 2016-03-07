GeoVision Rolls out 12MP Camera Options with Ultra-High Resolution and Superior Image Quality

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2016 --GeoVision, a leader in security products and solutions, is pleased to announce they have launched 12MP camera options to provide greater resolution to images and an overall improved experience. The new cameras provide the security industry with a superior tool that can improve the detection rate.



The 4K Ultra HD standard is hailed as the next benchmark for video surveillance cameras. Offering four times the resolution of HDTV 1080p, 4K provides the ability to overlook large areas while also being able to capture fine details. The 4K 12MP Series, which consists of the GV-FER12203 fisheye model and the GV-BX12201 box camera model, provide video resolution of 12MP at 15 frames per second or 8MP at real-time, which is the highest resolution available in the security industry.



In addition to delivering 4K ultra-high definition images, GeoVision's 12MP Series is also designed to meet various application challenges for consistency and stability under a wide range of settings. The GV-FER12203 is the 360° fisheye model of the 12MP Series. This state-of-the-art model is rated IP67 weather-proof and IK10+ vandal resistance, making it the perfect anti-blindspot solution for outdoor applications. It is also suitable for dark environments with minimum illumination of 0.05 lux and features an IR illumination ring for a 50 feet range of clear night vision. For ease of installation, the GV-FER12203 is fully supported through PoE and requires no additional power source.



The GV-BX12201 is the box camera offering of the 12MP Series. It offers low-lux capability to provide clear videos with minimum illumination of 0.05 lux. For environments with complex lighting, the GV-BX12201 features Wide Dynamic Range to compensate for highly contrasting light intensities. As with the GV-FER12203, the box model is also fully supported through PoE.



For more information, please visit http://www.geovision.com.tw or for media enquiries, please contact marketing@geovision.com.tw



About GeoVision

GeoVision is a professional security company focusing on the research and development of video surveillance products and video content analysis. GeoVision is a leader in the sector of PC-based video surveillance and its video surveillance products successfully bridge the analog and digital worlds.



