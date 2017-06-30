Ger-ar Trading DM Unveils New ResMed CPAP in Miami Beach and Aventura FL

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2017 --Achieving new heights in patient-specific innovation, Ger-ar Trading DME packs ResMed's clinically proven CPAP technology along with its reliable and advanced features into sleek, portable, pocket-sized device perfect for traveling. The device is available with HumidAir Heated Humidifier for patient comfort.



The ResMed AirSense is one of the best in the market and quite possibly will be the best with the advanced features and technology. The device combines the proven technology with an integrated comfort of the optional ClimateLineAir Heated Tube. This machine is uniquely designed so it can easily adjust the pressure on a breath by breath basis to deliver minimal pressured required to maintain the airway.



ResMed provides an auto detection technology to meet and exceed the standard expectation and the features of other brands. Ger-ar Trading DME, one of the leading supplier of ResMed CPAP in Miami Beach and Aventura FL, now unveils this product that can quickly detect apnea, flow limitations, and hypopneas and other complications and then react with accuracy and precision to provide the user with a smooth and seamless flow of pressure.



The user-friendly controls, intuitive interface, and color LCD screen allow the users to navigate menus and customize comfort settings. In a recent survey, 65% of CPAP users said that they don't carry their CPAP every time they travel because of the device size, disturbing the cycle of adherence and exposing themselves to chronic effects of sleep apnea such as irregular breathing throughout the night, repeated awakenings, and other complications. This may further lead to daytime drowsiness, fatigue, irritability, and even death.



The comfort and easy-to-use features of the device are ideal for patients afflicted with sleep apnea. With vast experience and knowledge, Ger-ar Trading DME offers high-quality customer service and provide the best technical and commercial support.



For more information on BIPAP in Aventura and Coral Gables FL and other products, visit https://store.tradingdme.com/collections/cpap.



About Ger-ar Trading DME

Ger-ar Trading DME is present in the US and Latin America since 2005 selling Non-invasive flow generators (CPAP, VPAP, AutoCPAP) from RESMED, sleep disorder diagnostics equipment by EMBLA and Oxygenotherapy and oximetry from Nonin.