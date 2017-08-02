Ger-Ar Trading DME Brings Devilbiss in Miami and Kendall, Florida for the Successful Treatment of Sleep Apnea

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2017 --Sleep apnea used to be overlooked in the past decade or two, but it has become clear that it can be life-threatening. Sleep apnea can double the risk of traffic accidents, making people around extremely annoyed. Almost 5% to 10% of Americans are affected by this condition which can also lead to obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, strokes and heart attacks.



'Untreated severe apnea can take 10 to 15 years off someone's life,' says a sleep medicine expert with years of experience in the industry. The condition is caused by a crowded upper airway, muscle weakness around the throat, or weight gain that adds fat around the airway, leading to collapse during sleep.



Until very recently, the only treatment with any real track record was a throat surgery. With the advent of sleep machine, the condition can now be successfully cured. It has been the standard of care for sleep apnea for three decades, and it helps nearly all the people who faithfully use it.



Of endless equipment available on the market, Devilbiss in Miami and Kendall, Florida is considered for its undisputed functionality and features. The machine lets the air clear the obstructed air passage. With numerous suppliers offering quality products for treating sleep apnea, finding right device has become easier. Ger-ar Trading DME is one such company that supplies varieties of CPAP products at affordable prices.



Some of the most common sleep apnea machines available at the company include BIPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure, CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure), CPAP auto machine (Auto-Adjusting PAP device).



Present in the US and Latin America, the company has spent years in the industry. Over the years, they have gathered experience and expertise to offer the right device for the patients suffering from this condition.



To get more information on CPAP supplies in Homestead and Miami Beach, Florida, visit https://store.tradingdme.com/collections/types?q=CPAP%20Machine.



About Ger-Ar Trading DME

Ger-Ar Trading DME is present in the US and Latin America since 2005 selling Non-invasive flow generators (CPAP, VPAP, AutoCPAP) from RESMED, sleep disorder diagnostics equipment by EMBLA and Oxygeno therapy and oximetry from Nonin.