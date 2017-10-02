Ger-Ar Trading DME Brings in CPAP Masks in Miami and Kendall, Florida

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2017 --Sleep apnea is a condition many people are afflicted with without knowing it. Unfortunately, many people are not aware of the fact that how it could affect its sufferers. To be precise, under this condition, a person is not getting enough air when he or she sleeps. This can lead to serious incidents such as a heart attack, not to mention the drawbacks of not getting a proper night's rest. To cope with the condition, patients are often prescribed to wear a CPAP machine. Ger-ar Trading DME is one such reputable supplier that has been selling RESMED CPAP in Miami and Miami Beach.



The reason behind choosing CPAP is to provide a continuous flow of air, but the traditional machines keep the pressure constant while automatic machines adjust the pressure throughout the night. The main difference between CPAP and APAP machines is the level of air pressure. Unlike traditional machines, CPAP machine is designed to adjust the pressure according to changes in one's breathing. It will cut back on the air pressure and let one's lungs and respiratory system work as they should. If something happens to block the passageway, CPAP device can sense the danger and bring more air pressure to bear the correct problem.



The most obvious question that pops up is whether or not it matters while getting that extra air pressure from a traditional machine. The answer is a big no. It does not do any physical harm. However, for those who are using it for the first time, learning to sleep with a CPAP machine is extremely important. At Ger-ar Trade DME, the experts will help the patients in this regard. Their tips and advice will prove handy to those who are new to the technology.



About Ger-ar Trading DME

Ger-ar Trading DME is present in the US and Latin America since 2005, selling non-invasive flow generators (CPAP, VPAP, AutoCPAP) from RESMED, sleep disorder diagnostics equipment by EMBLA and Oxygenotherapy and oximetry from Nonin.