Ger-Ar Trading DME Brings in New Devilbiss in Kendall and Miami

In the past decade or two hardly a few people were aware of sleep apnea. With the advancement of medical science, more and more people now know about this disease. If left unattended, it could become really serious, causing death at the worst. The most common consequences of sleep apnea are obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, strokes, and heart attacks. Around 50% of Americans are reportedly affected by sleep apnea, and the percentage is rising at an alarming rate.



In most of the cases, the patients can hardly understand that they are gripped by sleep apnea. The symptoms are pretty common with other ordinary health conditions. Feeling drowsy at an office place, muscle weakness around the throat or weight gain are some of the most common symptoms. Due to the weight gain, extra fat gets accumulated around the airway which is the most important passage, letting the air in. This could lead to a collapse during sleep.



The market is flooded with endless products. Devilbiss in Kendall and Miami is one of the effective devices widely used for its undisputed functionality and features. The machines allow the air to clear the obstructed air passage. With numerous suppliers offering quality products for treating sleep apnea, one can easily find the right source with the right product that best fits the needs of the patients. Ger-ar Trading DME is one such company that supplies varieties of CPAP products at affordable prices.



About Ger-Ar Trading DME

Ger-Ar Trading DME is present in the United States and Latin America since 2005 selling non-invasive flow generators (CPAP, VPAP, AutoCPAP) from RESMED, sleep disorder diagnostics equipment by EMBLA, and Oxygeno therapy and oximetry from Nonin.