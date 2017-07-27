Ger-Ar Trading Highlights Latest Sleep Innovation Providing Constant CPAP Supplies in Homestead and Miami Beach FL

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --It is no secret that Americans are not getting enough sleep and it is evident from the fact that more than two-thirds of adults are considered to be overweight or obese. More than one-third of the adults are considered obese, while 6.3% of American adults have extreme obesity. In most of the cases, the general cause is sleep apnea. This is where Ger-ar Trading comes in with constant CPAP supplies in Homestead and Miami Beach FL.



Ger-ar Trading, a global leader in health technology, displays its expanding portfolio of cutting-edge solutions, designed to offer more effective and efficient care from the time of diagnosis through treatment and adherence to therapy.



Operating in U.S and Latin America, the company brings a whole lot of newer products for the holistic treatment of sleeping disorder. 'These emerging solutions for people with sleeping disorder provide permanent relief and hope for those who want to live healthier and more meaningful lives,' said one of the spokespeople for the company.



While talking about the functionality of these products, the expert specifically highlights the benefits they offer in the long run. At Ger-ar Trading, the experts understand that encouraging healthy life choices is as important as treating unhealthy disorders. They are committed to creating technology and services that facilitate delivery of care, enhance the patient experience, ensure complete recovery of the diseases and reduce health care costs.



To provide the best possible solutions, the company presents an expanding portfolio or products including BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure, CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure), CPAP auto machine (Auto-Adjusting PAP device). These machines are strategically designed to successfully help cure the sleeping disorder. Of all these machines, Devilbiss in Miami and Kendall FL is considered the best for its quality and functionality. It allows the air to pass through to open the obstructed airway.



About Ger-ar Trading DME

Ger-ar Trading DME is present in the US and Latin America since 2005 selling Non-invasive flow generators (CPAP, VPAP, AutoCPAP) from RESMED, sleep disorder diagnostics equipment by EMBLA and Oxygeno therapy and oximetry from Nonin.