German Life Science Recruiting Firm, EMP Scientific Understands the Key Challenge in the Sector Is Talent

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2020 --Life Sciences is an exciting and innovative sector. EMP Scientific provides specialist recruitment services to firms within the industry, as well as individuals who are looking to define a satisfying career. In such a fast moving and cutting edge environment talent remains a key challenge to growth and progress in Life Sciences recruiting in Germany. EMP Scientific DE provides support across the country, from Hamburg and Munich to Berlin Frankfurt and Cologne, connecting key talent to the firms where those skills can be fully optimised.



A wealth of opportunities exists today in the Life Sciences industry. EMP Scientific works with a network of business of all sizes and structures, connecting talent to organisations all over Europe and the world. "EMP Scientific DE helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at EMP Scientific. "We work to provide quality life science jobs in Germany and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Recognising that recruiting the right people requires both time and expertise, the specialists at EMP Scientific DE are redefining the boundaries for recruitment, finding new solutions to many of the issues that have been problematic in the past. Frequently, this involves investing in advanced recruitment technology and best in class training for the firm's own people.



Roles in Life Sciences exist across Germany, in locations such as Berlin and Hamburg, as well as Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt. These cover a very wide range of different positions in areas as diverse as clinical development and operations, medical communications, regulatory, biometrics and quality. Technology is driving this sector forward at a blistering pace and in Germany alone, growth for the pharmaceuticals industry is forecast at more than 10% annually. With a focus on converting ideas and vision into creation, research and development, the industry needs talent to enable it to grow.



Specialist Life Sciences recruiter EPM Scientific was founded in 2012 and has grown alongside the industry in Europe, and beyond. The firm now covers more than 60 countries and employs in excess of 750 people globally. The EPM Scientific offering has been designed to specifically support the needs of this sector, catering to recruitment along the entire product life-cycle, whether that is at the stage of research and development, the point of market launch or with respect to pharmacovigilance.



Connecting organisations with talent involves a broad spectrum of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that are focused on supporting the growth and development of this exciting sector. At the heart of it all is a commitment to continuing to nurture the networks and connections that will enable Life Sciences business to develop and grow.



