German Version of Flip PDF Software Now Available at Flipbuilder.de

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2014 --Wonder Idea Technology Limited announces to launch the German version of their website, http://flipbuilder.de/. This new website is dedicated to the German users and will provide them with information and software in German language. So, people who know German and are not good at English can take advantage of this new website.



According to the spokesperson of the company, the German website will now showcase four main products of their Flip PDF Series, which include Flip PDF, Flip PDF Professional, Flip PDF for Mac and Flip PDF Pro for Mac. German users can now learn everything about these four PDF to flip ebook software tools and can find all download and installation instruction in the German language. This will bring them all necessary conveniences when it comes to installing the best Flipbook Maker for their creative digital content creation.



The website has been created to offer the best products to the German users and they are soon going to launch websites in other languages too. “It’s an era of digital content and we want to reach our international clients in a more professional and dedicated manner so that they can learn about the best Flip Builder,” the spokesperson reveals.



The spokesperson is very confident that their new German website will reveal the salient features of their Flip Building software to the German users in a more convincing manner. It will help understand the benefits of using the software and what unique features and capabilities it can offer to a user when it comes to creating highly feature-rich and interactive digital e-books. The website is up and one can visit the German version of the website at http://flipbuilder.de/.



About Wonder Idea Technology Limited

Wonder Idea Technology Limited was founded in Hong Kong in 2008. They create a range of digital publishing tools and business software for both Windows and Mac users. All tools and software are user-friendly and are available at affordable prices.