Germany Kent Wins International Book Award

Culver City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2015 --Germany Kent, a bestselling author and media personality, has received the Readers' Favorite International Book Award for You Are What You Tweet: Harness The Power of Twitter to Create a Happier, Healthier Life.



Chosen out of thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, the book was named a "Gold Medal Winner" in the nonfiction social issues category. The contest has a reputation of identifying and rewarding quality writing and the award is intended to recognize books of high literary merit.



Readers' Favorite honors excellence in book writing from multiple fields. Kent received her award in the social issues undoubtedly befitting for such a book, which explores social responsibility, social justice, online manners and respect, and the use of social media, electronic media, Internet marketing tools, and online advocacy.



"You Are What You Tweet by Germany Kent is a guide to becoming Twitter savvy fast, and is a good reference to pick up the best Twitter etiquette. The power of Twitter, as the author mentions, is to educate, entertain and to evoke emotion. The author has provided bulleted lists and other tips with every new introduction of a concept, enabling quick reference and review. Overall, this is a very good book, an exceptional product," says Roy T. James for Readers' Favorite.



Kent's business background as a former college administrator and former human resources director for a Fortune 500 company informed the writing of her book, which was designed to be applicable to different users from various backgrounds.



The Social Media Marketing guru has gained widespread attention for her current campaign bringing awareness to social responsibility through the power of social media. Her campaign, You Are What You Tweet, bearing the same name as her bestselling book, has garnered Kent praise for her stance on positive tweeting. The hope ambassador, who uses social media to combat negativity, and promote social justice, is a well-known advocate for social media etiquette.



"I'm thrilled (though not surprised) to see her [Germany Kent] translate her personal brand and social media expertise into an excellent (and informative) book. You Are What You Tweet is a great read for anyone who's looking to find their niche and forge strong, meaningful connections. Check out this book" says Abe Schwarz, a HuffPost writer.



The success for Kent comes after the Social Media leader was recently named by Onalytica as a 2015 Top 100 Social Media Influencer.



Readers' Favorite has received the "Honoring Excellence" and "Best Websites for Authors" awards and has become the fastest growing book review and award contest site on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers Simon & Schuster, Harper Collins, Harvest House, and Penguin Random House.



Readers' Favorite reviews books for industry icons, small publishers, and celebrities. The company maintains industry-wide connections with authors, readers, agents, publicists, schools and charities. In addition to reviewing for some of the biggest names in the literary industry, they host a respected award contest, which features entries from new authors to New York Times bestsellers.



About Germany Kent

Winning author Germany Kent, is a guest business writer for such publications as Business2Community, and Business Know How. Kent has been featured as a social media expert in Inc., The Examiner, Monster, Yahoo News and Fast Company.



To learn more about YOU ARE WHAT YOU TWEET, author bio and press, visit the book website, www.whatyoutweet.com.



Star Stone Press

Media Contact: Melvin Palmer

Company email: media@starstonepress.com

Website: starstonepress.com