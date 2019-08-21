Get 30% off Sitewide Coupon for Leawo Blu-Ray Creator in 2019 Back-to-School Carnival Promotion

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2019 --Leawo Software, a company dedicated to finding and providing multimedia solutions for users, just started the Back-to-school Carnival Promotion. This event starts on 15th August 2019 and will run through till 15th September 2019. This promotion is currently featuring a large number of its products at great discounts. As one of the most popular Blu-ray products, Leawo Blu-ray Creator now can be purchased at 30% discount using the sitewide 30%-off coupon.



As one of the most powerful Blu-ray creating tools, Leawo Blu-ray Creator can easily burn various videos and audios of more than 180 formats including HEVC, AVI, FLV, etc. to DVD/Blu-ray disc. The disc burned by Leawo Blu-ray Creator can directly be played on Blu-ray or DVD players with no further procedure needed.



Being one of the easiest and most efficient Blu-ray/DVD burning programs, Leawo Blu-ray Creator has been widely used for a long time for its helpful burning functions. It also provides many other convenient bonus features. Leawo Blu-ray Creator allows users to do some editing like trimming video length, cropping video size, adding watermarks or even adding 3D effects before burning it to a Blu-ray or DVD. Making fictional Blu-ray/DVD menu, auto-played photo slideshows are also supported in this all-inclusive Blu-ray/DVD burning program. Leawo Blu-ray Creator almost includes everything one could ask for on a video to Blu-ray/DVD burning program.



Leawo Blu-ray Creator is available on both Windows and Mac platform and it also provides a free trial version with limited functions. The full version of Leawo Blu-ray Creator comes at a price of $39.95 for a year's subscription and $59.95 for lifetime access. In the 2019 Back-to-school Carnival Promotion, it can be purchased with a 30% discount, making the price $27.96 and $41.96 for one-year subscription and lifetime access respectively.



