Get 40% off All-in-One Manager in Leawo's 2019 Summer Holiday Giveaway & Specials to Clean iTunes Music Library and Manage iOS Data

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2019 --Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions and iOS data management software, just unveiled its 2019 Summer Holiday Giveaway & Specials promotion with a full range of products including Prof. Media, Tunescopy, iTransfer, Tunes Cleaner, and Music Recorder. Especially, PowerPoint to Video Pro for lifetime license was offered for free. And all-in-one iOS manager bundle can be obtained at up to 40% discount, which includes iTransfer, Tunes Cleaner, and Music Recorder. This promotion is available from 12 July to 12 August.



With regard to this all-in-one manager, it's capable of processing almost all iTunes music library cleanup and data transferring tasks. iTransfer, Tunes Cleaner, and Music Recorder are bundled into this all-in-one manager.



Thereinto, iTransfer can help people transfer data among iTunes, iOS devices, and computer. It allows transferring up to 12 types of data including apps, photos, music, movies, contacts, messages, tv shows, etc. Unlike iTunes, iTransfer doesn't need to sync with iPhone before transferring data. People can complete transferring task with simple clicks. Moreover, people can transfer data between multiple iOS devices conveniently. As for media files, it even allows to preview them including music, photos, and movies.



Speaking of Tunes Cleaner, it's really a powerful but easy to use music cleanup utility for iTunes music library and local music folder. Through scanning iTunes or local music libraries, it can find the mistakes of music files including music tags loss, wrong music info, and music file missing. People can fix them with simple clicks. In addition, it's also a great music duplicate removal tool.



Apart from above two software, Leawo Music Recorder also was added into the bundle to help people record online and offline audio. People are able to download online music from 500+ audio sites. And conveniently, it will complete music tags automatically and enables people to edit the tags manually. For iTunes users, it's even capable of importing recorded music to iTunes with one click.



At ordinary times, people have to cost $119.93 for this all-in-one manager bundle for lifetime license. Now Leawo offers 40% discount on it and $71.95 is the final price. And the discount is available on both Windows and Mac versions.



Price and availability

Leawo PowerPoint to DVD Pro has both trial and registration versions. Both are free downloadable, while the registration version costs $119.95 for lifetime license and has all functions (now it's free for lifetime license version on 2019 Summer Holiday Giveaway & Specials).



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



Visit https://www.leawo.org/ for more details.