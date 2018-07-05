Get a Great Resistance Workout Effortlessly AGOGIE 2.0 Training Pants Help Add Resistance to Workouts and Everyday Activities

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2018 --AGOGIE 2.0 founder and CEO Aaron Mottern has created a way to get an easy way to get fit. Just wear pants that have resistance bands built into them. People can order the pants early just by contributing to AGOGIE 2.0's Indiegogo campaign.



The breathable, moisture-wicking fabric contains eight 100% natural rubber resistance bands. The waistband helps anchor the resistance at the user's hips.



They're latex-free and have a 6 1/4 inch pocket on the left thigh, perfect for a cell phone or an object of similar size. The right thigh has a 3 1/2 inch pocket that's perfect for a credit card, identification card, or keys.



The pants create resistance with stirrups that go under the wearer's feet, making everyday movements and exercise sessions more challenging. After about five or ten minutes, the core body temperature starts to rise and the leg muscles start to warm up.



Pro athletes have used these pants, and love the results they've gotten. Ronald Darby, cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles, says "The pants helped me strengthen an adductor muscle which I injured and suffered through playing with last season. The pants helped me with that injury."



Contributors can choose from different levels of resistance. The +20 resistance level is great for distance running, and people who intend to wear the pants all day. The +40 resistance level is best for people who do higher intensity moves like sprinting or jumping.



Anyone interested in contributing to the campaign can do so at the campaign website, https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/resistance-training-pants-clothing. At the website, contributors can select an amount or a perk, and choose the payment method they want to use.



AGOGIE 2.0 launched their Indiegogo campaign in June 2018 - the campaign ends July 26, 2018. The production timeline will be requested on July 27, 2018. Raw materials will be delivered the week of August 6, 2018, and production will start about August 13, 2018. They hope to start shipping the pants to their backers on October 8, 2018.



Contributors can visit AGOGIE 2.0's Indeigogo page for more information. Once they've had a chance to read the information and decided they want to contribute, they can select their contribution amount and wait for the pants to be delivered.