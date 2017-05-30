Get a Sleep Apnea Machine in Homestead and Kendall FL for a Peaceful Nights Sleep

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2017 --Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder characterized by pauses in breathing or periods of shallow breathing during sleep. Around 18 million Americans have sleep apnea. As per the statistics, 1 in 15 people in the U.S suffers from this problem. This peculiar disorder may develop in one due to several reasons. However, there has to be a solution too because this problem if left untreated can be a killer.



Sleep apnea machines are one such solution that one can choose to resolve the problem. They are also called CPAP machines for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure. Ger-ar Trading DME is one such leading supplier of sleep apnea machine in Homestead and Kendall, FL.



Operating in the US and Latin America, the company has been dealing in Non-invasive flow generators such as CPAP, VPAP, AutoCPAP from RESMED sleep disorder diagnostics equipment by EMBLA and Oxygenotherapy and oximetry from Nonin. Being in the industry for years, they gathered knowledge and expertise to offer undisputed customer service coupled with the best technical and commercial support.



The sleep apnea machines come equipped with a choice of AC. It is widely popular in the U.S or Europe. The hose that is connected to the machine is standard at 6 feet. 12 feet is optional. However, a hose longer than 12 feet should use a machine to increase the pressure. Those suffering from this problem can certainly find this machine pretty effective. Without these, there could very well be much more people who would succumb to this disease.



Some of the most common products available online include AirSense 10 CPAP (37203), AirSense 10 Elite (37205), Z1 Travel CPAP Machine that comes with advanced therapy features.



About Ger-ar Trading DME

