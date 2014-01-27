Get a Vietnam Visa in Tet Holiday from Vietnamsvisa.com

Hanoi, Vietnam -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2014 --Vietnamsvisa.com has been helping people get a visa for more than 10 years. In the past, visitors from foreign countries would have to apply for a visa through the Vietnamese Embassies, and then have to wait 4-6 weeks to receive the completed visa. The experienced travel agents found at vietnamsvisa.com can help visitors get a visa in only two working days. The company provides the fastest, securest, and most reliable visas online.



According to the website, it only takes about 10 minutes to apply. There are only 3-steps involved in applying for a visa:



1.Fill out secure online application form- personal information is added here.

2.Receive and print the approval letter- customers will need to prepare 2 passport size photos.

3.Get the visa stamp upon arrival at a Vietnamese airport- upon arrival visitors will show the approval letter, passport, photos, and pay for the stamping fee.



The process has been simplified to make traveling in and out of Vietnam easy. There are several different kinds of visas to consider when traveling to Vietnam, and vietnamsvisa.com is offering special pricing on these visas.



-A one month single visa in Tet holiday-valid for one month entering & exit Vietnam only one time from the date of arrival. Cost $95.00 USD.



-A one month multiple visa Tet holiday-valid in one month entering & exit Vietnam unlimited times from the date of arrival. Cost $98.99 USD.



-A three month single visa Tet holiday-valid in three month entering &exit Vietnam only one time from the date of arrival. Cost $99.99 USD.



-A three month multiple visa in Tet holiday-valid in three month entering& exit Vietnam unlimited time from the date of arrival. Cost $109.99 USD.



Applying is easy, everything can be done online, and there are no documents needed. “We offer expert advice and customer service to all of our clientele. We are pleased to help with your travel needs, and our trained staff are available to answer all of your questions 24/7,” says a vietnamsvisa.com representative.



About Vietnam Visa

http://www.vietnamsvisa.com offers travellers the best way to get visas for Vietnam over the Internet in advance. The company prides itself on offering a service that can be completed online for customers all over the world.Headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnamsvisa.com has been serving clients since 2003.



Contact

CUSTOMER SUPPORT CENTER

Hotline in Vietnam: +84.1699.161.166

E-mail: support@vietnamsvisa.com

Head Office: 5th Floor, VPI Tower, 173 Trung Kinh Street, Cau Giay District, Hanoi, Vietnam

Working Hours: Mon-Friday 8:00 AM - 17:00 PM (GMT+7)

Website: http://www.vietnamsvisa.com/