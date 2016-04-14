Get Gone Traveler Launches in Beta to Marry Foodies to Farmers with Excursion-Based Revelry

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2016 --Just when traveling risked being humdrum a table's been set for the greatest thing since sliced bread, quite literally. Newly-launched in beta, Get Gone Traveler is a new peer-to-peer online marketplace transfixed on one thing. Great food and the people who know it, and share it. Now seeking food forward travelers and national and international culinary hosts, the site are a wellspring of its own. A wellspring of connection, camaraderie, and a contemporary take on all things delish. Think roasting coffee in Australia, foraging fennel in Italy, visiting a longhorn farm in the heart of Petaluma. It's artful culinary trips at the fingertips with the full socioeconomic spectrum of the global food forward community. Can anyone say, "Pass me a second helping please?".



Now accepting host's worldwide, A.K.A. hospitable small producers, farmers and local cooks, Get Gone Traveler is the shortcut to what makes a region unique. Helping gadabouts see behind the curtain, this is by no means a curated experience. This is an opportunity for global food tourists to create memorable food adventures through direct encounters. What more could an adventurer ask for? How about the opportunity for local experts to create new enterprises, which in turn can stimulate local economic development and community identity; and the celebration of regional traditions that assist in reinvigorating sustainable practices.



So how does this plethora of phenomenal tastes work? Get Gone allows hosts to post tours and food-focused experiences with the ability to set all of their own framework inclusive of the price. Travelers search the online marketplace to identify themes and source hosts by destination and area of expertise. Booking then occurs through the site's online purchasing system. Get Gone retains a booking fee from the host and the traveler pays a service fee. Eventually, the site will expand to reach the vast amount of agro-tourism destinations worldwide.



Anna Clark Smith, CEO, and Founder of Get Gone Traveler said of the opportunity, "Food provides us with a portal into communities and environments we might otherwise not experience; it invites us to be explorers on a local level. In short, food has a unique power to create a shared and comfortable space for us all to learn from one another. It is the intent of Get Gone to provide consumers and hosts with precisely such a meeting place, where meaningful connections can flourish."



For more information visit http://www.getgonetraveler.com.



About Get Gone Traveler

Get Gone Traveler was founded by Anna Smith Clark who is firmly rooted in the best of the San Francisco Bay Area's food traditions and organizations. The company's founder has worked with Marin Organic, Slow Food, and The Good Food Awards and counts some of the area's most renowned chefs and food producers among her friends. The site is devoted to following the path of a food adventurer to develop a sharp eye for authenticity and integrity and an educated palate for quality.



