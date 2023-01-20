Get Help from a Miami Dentist to Carefully Remove Mercury Fillings

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2023 --Assure a Smile provides holistic dentistry in Miami that excludes amalgam fillings with liquid mercury. These silver fillings are being replaced with dental implants that are not made of mercury, which are biocompatible, resilient, and have not been connected to any health issues.



Mercury filling removal is a sensitive treatment that must be performed with caution. To limit the possibility of serious health effects, make an appointment with a Miami dentist who has experience with mercury removal techniques.



At Assure a Smile, dental dams are used to surround the mouth and protect exposed delicate tissues. Dental dams can help keep mercury vapors and amalgam from entering the esophagus and airway. Air filters are used to prevent mercury vapor inhalation during extraction and replacement. Furthermore, advanced filtration systems are used to dispose of mercury amalgam in an environmentally friendly and safe manner.



But getting rid of mercury fillings safely is just the beginning of a lifetime of dental health. Assure a Smile is committed to offering patients restorations that are both aesthetically pleasing and safe. For the replacement of dental amalgam, they offer biocompatible, white composites that are safe and non-toxic. Contact Assure a Smile online or call their courteous front desk at 305-723-9589 to learn more about safe mercury filling removal.



About Assure a Smile

For over 25 years, Assure a Smile has been the premier dental care provider in South Florida. Their holistic dental practice is led by Dr. Ted Herrmann with the mission to provide a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.