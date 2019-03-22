Get in Shape This Spring

Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2019 --Paired with National Nutrition Month and first hints of spring, this month is the perfect time to get active. If you have had a relatively inactive winter, perhaps you can use this month to fold regular exercising back into your routine. If you have been staying active, then March is the perfect month to push yourself to conquer new challenges.



Hudson Regional Hospital provides advice and helpful suggestions that can be used for dealing with getting into shape. Based on the most recent data and input from Hudson Regional Hospital physicians, here is a selection of ideas that can be applied to everyday life that benefits your overall well-being and solidifies your other healthy practices this month.



Sign up for a road race

Running is the perfect way to get active (or stay active), and March is a great running month. As the weather warms up and the trails shed any last vestiges of snow or ice, now is the time to get out there and start making miles. To keep yourself motivated, sign up for a road race. Countless businesses and organizations throughout the United States sponsor road race events in the spring and summer. Memorial Day weekend is an especially popular time for these kinds of events. Look for one near you. If you are just getting into running, a 5K or 10K race is a good challenge. If you've been running for a while, test your boundaries with a marathon or a half-marathon. Either way, have fun!



Join a local sports group

Getting into fitness can be a terrific way to meet people and make new friends. Look for a sports group, team or league near you that appeals to your talents and interests. Depending on where you live, you could have a wide range of options available to you, some competitive (like soccer or ultimate frisbee leagues) and some not so competitive (local biking or running groups). Either way, getting involved with a group will help you stay motivated because you'll be accountable to others as well as yourself.



Pick out a cool place to hike

Sometimes, getting active can be as simple as taking a walk in the woods. Set aside some time on Saturday or Sunday for a hike. Or research cool hiking spots near where you live; from recreational trails to nature reserves to national parks, there are no wrong answers here. Just get out there, hike a few miles and enjoy the scenery.



Bike to work for a month

If possible, make a pledge to bike to work for a month. Not only is this kind of commitment a fantastic way to get your daily exercise, but it's also an effective way to reduce your carbon footprint. You don't necessarily have to bike to work every day, especially if it's raining. However, challenging yourself to do it once a week can be hugely rewarding and, hey, maybe you will make it part of your routine.



Get friends or family members together for a physical activity

Next time you get together with friends or family, skip dinner and arrange a physical activity. A bike ride along the coast, a pick-up game of ultimate frisbee, a family baseball game. These kinds of activities are all a lot of fun and provide great bonding experiences—all while getting your heart rate up.



