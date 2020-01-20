Get Leawo Blu-Ray Copy with Up to 30% Discount off in 2020 January Activity to Backup Blu-Ray and DVD with Ease

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2020 --To celebrate the New Year of 2020, Leawo Software kicked off 2020 January 2020 January promotion promotion. This event starts on 15th January, 2019 and will run through till 15th February 2020. This promotion is currently featuring a large number of its products at great discounts. As one of the most popular DVD products, Leawo Blu-ray Copy now can be purchased at 30% discount using the sitewide 30%-off coupon.



As a leading multimedia software developer and provider, Leawo Software has been specialized in providing professional service and products in digital entertainment. Leawo Software has been dedicated to improving people's digital media enjoyment all the way. Having a high discount promotion for some special events has been one of its regular ways of communicating with worldwide users.



As one of the best powerful Blu-ray copy tools , Leawo Blu-ray Copy can copy Blu-ray/DVD disc in 1:1 disc to disc, without any quality loss 6X higher copying speed. It means that it can preserve all elements in source movies such as subtitles, chapters, video dot frames, etc. Even the 3D effect can be kept and copied onto the output movies. It can copy and burn ISO image file to blank Blu-ray/DVD disc in one click.



There are 3 copy modes can be selected including Full Movie mode, Main Movie mode and Custom Movie mode. While users can choose specific titles to be backed up when they select the copy mode, Full Movie mode and Main Movie mode can save source chapters in the output. For many people, its support for movie-only Blu-ray/DVD content backup could be quite convenient.



What's more, Leawo Blu-ray Copy also provides other features to improve better user experience. Leawo Blu-ray Copy features 6X higher copy speed so as to save plenty of time in the copying process. Before copying Blu-ray/DVD discs, this Blu-ray copy program allows users to preview the movie within the program with subtitles and audio tracks in the disc for free selecting. Besides, it can compress BD 50 to BD25, DVD-9 to DVD-5 and Blu-ray to DVD .



Leawo Blu-ray Copy can be acquired by paying $44.95 for 1-year license and $99.95 for a lifetime license. However, if buyers get the site wide coupon code in the page of the 2020 January promotion on Leawo official website, they can purchase only $31.46 for 1-year license and $69.96 for a lifetime license. This discount is available for both Windows and Mac versions.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



Visit https://www.leawo.org/ for more details.