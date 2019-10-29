Get Leawo Blu-Ray Copy with Up to 40% Discount off in 2019 Halloween Contest & Giveaway & Specials to Backup Blu-Ray

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2019 --Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions and data management software, just launch 2019 Halloween Contest & Giveaway & Specials promotion with Blu-ray Copy up to 40% discount. Leawo Blu-ray Copy can provide 1:1 copy Blu-ray and DVD movies in forms of disc, folder and ISO image file at 6 times higher speed.



As an easy to use and Blu-ray copy tool, it can copy Blu-ray/DVD disc, folder and ISO image file. With advanced Blu-ray copy technology, Leawo Blu-ray Copy supports disc to disc backup of BD50, BD25, DVD-9 and DVD-5 discs Besides, it can copy Blu-rays including region A, B, or C region code and backup DVDs ranging from region 0 to 6. You could copy all Blu-ray and DVD movies no matter which region or country they are from. The advanced technology enables users to back up Blu-ray/DVD movies with ease.



Another important feature of Leawo Blu-ray Copy is that it can get users 1:1 Blu-ray & DVD backup. It supports to backup Blu-ray and DVD discs without quality loss. Besides, all the source chapters and titles can also be preserved in a copy of Blu-ray/DVD files. It can also copy 3D movies while saving the 3D effect in the copy.



This Blu-ray/DVD copy tool offers 3 copy modes for user's copying convenience, including Full Movie mode, Main Movie mode and Custom Movie mode. While users can choose what titles will be backed up when they select the copy mode, Full Movie mode and Main Movie mode can save source chapters in the output.



Apart from the main features, Leawo Blu-ray Copy also provides other features to improve better user experience. Leawo Blu-ray Copy features 6X higher copy speed so as to save plenty of time in the copying process. Before copying Blu-ray/DVD discs, this Blu-ray copy program allows users to preview the movie within the program with subtitles and audio tracks in the disc for free selecting.



Now users could get this powerful Blu-ray/DVD backup tool with up to 40% discount on 2019 Halloween Contest & Giveaway & Specials, which means that users only pay $59.97 for 1-year license and $99.95 for a lifetime license. This discount is available for both Windows and Mac versions. Last but not least, Leawo also offers 30% off sitewide coupon code for people to get 30% discount on other products, which will be valid for all products on the official website.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



Visit https://www.leawo.org/ for more details.