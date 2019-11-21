Get Leawo Blu-Ray Copy with Up to 40% Discount off in 2019 Thanksgiving & Black Friday Activity to Backup Blu-Ray with Ease

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2019 --Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions and data management software, just launch 2019 Thanksgiving & Black Friday Promotion with Leawo Blu-ray Copy up to 40% discount. Leawo Blu-ray Copy can provide 1:1 copy Blu-ray and DVD movies in forms of disc, folder and ISO image file at 6 times higher speed.



As a leading multimedia software developer and provider, Leawo Software has been specialized in providing professional service and products in digital entertainment. Leawo Software has been dedicated to improving people's digital media enjoyment all the way. Having a high discount promotion for some special events has been one of its regular ways of communicating with worldwide users.



As one of the best powerful Blu-ray copy tool, Leawo Blu-ray Copy can backup Blu-ray and DVD movies with 6X higher copying speed while the original quality will be retained, preserving all elements in source movies such as subtitles, chapters, video dot frames, etc. Even the 3D effect can be kept and copied onto the output movies.



There are 3 copy modes can be selected including Full Movie mode, Main Movie mode and Custom Movie mode. While users can choose specific titles to be backed up when they select the copy mode, Full Movie mode and Main Movie mode can save source chapters in the output.



What's more, Leawo Blu-ray Copy also provides other features to improve a better user experience. Leawo Blu-ray Copy features 6X higher copy speed so as to save plenty of time in the copying process. Before copying Blu-ray/DVD discs, this Blu-ray copy program allows users to preview the movie within the program with subtitles and audio tracks in the disc for free selecting.



This powerful Blu-ray/DVD backup tool is now available with up to 40% discount on 2019 Thanksgiving & Black Friday Activity, which means that users only pay $59.97 for 1-year license and $99.95 for a lifetime license. This discount is available for both Windows and Mac versions. Last but not least, Leawo also offers 30% off sitewide coupon code for people to get 30% discount on other products, which will be valid for all products on the official website.



Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



