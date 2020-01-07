Get Leawo DVD Copy with Up to 30% Discount in 2020 New Year Activity to Backup DVD Easily

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2020 --To celebrate the New Year of 2020, Leawo Software kicked off 2020 New Year promotion – Contest & Giveaway & Specials. This event starts on 12th December 2019 and will run through till 5th February 2020. This promotion is currently featuring a large number of its products at great discounts. As one of the most popular DVD products, Leawo DVD Copy now can be purchased at 30% discount using the sitewide 30%-off coupon.



As one of the most trustworthy DVD copying programs, Leawo DVD Copy offers powerful and practical solutions for people to backup DVD disc, folder and/or ISO files within simple clicks. Leawo DVD Copy is capable of performing 1:1 lossless DVD-9 to DVD-9, DVD-5 to DVD-5 backup. Backup between different DVD types like DVD-9 to DVD-5 is also supported. This powerful DVD backup software also allows you to backup DVD in 1:1, compress DVD-9/DVD-5 content without quality loss, select subtitles and audio tracks freely, etc.



As an easy to use yet powerful DVD copy tool, Leawo DVD Copy can backup DVD movies in 1:1 quality, preserving all elements in source movies such as subtitles, chapters, video dot frames, etc. It can also retain the 3D effects in the source DVDs. The advanced technology enables users to back up DVD movies with ease.



With 3 copy modes available, people could freely choose to back up full DVD source, main movie or desired DVD titles, including Full Movie mode, Main Movie mode and Custom Movie mode. While users can choose specific titles to be backed up when they select the copy mode, Full Movie mode and Main Movie mode can save source chapters in the output.



Apart from the main features, Leawo DVD Copy also provides other features. Leawo DVD Copy features 6X higher running speed in order to save users' time and effort in the process. Before the backup process, this program allows users to preview the movie within the program with subtitles and audio tracks in the disc for free selecting.



Leawo DVD Copy can be acquired by paying $29.95 for 1-year license and $39.95 for a lifetime license.



