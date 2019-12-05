Get Leawo DVD Copy with Up to 30% Discount off in 2019 Thanksgiving & Black Friday Activity to Backup DVD Easily

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2019 --Leawo Software, a company dedicated to finding and providing multimedia solutions for users, just started the Leawo 2019 Thanksgiving & Black Friday promotion. This event starts on 20th November 2019 and will run through till 23th December 2019. This promotion is currently featuring a large number of its products at great discounts. As one of the most popular DVD products, Leawo DVD Copy now can be purchased at 30% discount using the sitewide 30%-off coupon.



This DVD backup program is capable of performing 1:1 lossless DVD-9 to DVD-9, DVD-5 to DVD-5 backup. Backup between different DVD types like DVD-9 to DVD-5 is also supported. As an easy to use yet powerful DVD copy tool, Leawo DVD Copy can backup DVD movies in 1:1 quality, preserving all elements in source movies such as subtitles, chapters, video dot frames, etc. It can also retain the 3D effects in the source DVDs. The advanced technology enables users to back up DVD movies with ease.



There are 3 copy modes selectable for user's copying convenience, including Full Movie mode, Main Movie mode and Custom Movie mode. While users can choose specific titles to be backed up when they select the copy mode, Full Movie mode and Main Movie mode can save source chapters in the output.



Apart from the main features, Leawo DVD Copy also provides other features. Leawo DVD Copy features 6X higher copying speed in order to save users' time and effort in the copying process. Before copying DVD discs, this DVD copy program allows users to preview the movie within the program with subtitles and audio tracks in the disc for free selecting.



Leawo DVD Copy can be acquired by paying $29.95 for 1-year license and $39.95 for a lifetime license. However, if buyers get the sitewide coupon code in the page of the 2019 Thanksgiving & Black Friday Activity on Leawo official website, they can purchase only $20.96 for 1-year license and $27.96 for a lifetime license. This discount is available for both Windows and Mac versions.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray Copy, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Creator, DVD Copy, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms. Visit https://www.leawo.org/ for more details.