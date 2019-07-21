Get Leawo's 13-in-1 Bundle at 50% Discount in Its 2019 Summer Holiday Giveaway & Specials to Process Blu-ray/DVD and Manage iOS Data

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2019 --Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions and iOS data management software, just launched its 2019 Summer Holiday Giveaway & Specials promotion activity with 50% discount on 13-in-1 bundle which includes Prof. Media, iTransfer, and Prof. DRM Media Pack. This bundle enables people to rip, copy and burn Blu-ray/DVD, download and convert video, manage iOS data, and remove DRM protection on iTunes video/music/audiobooks. In addition, people can get a lifetime-license Leawo PowerPoint to Video Pro for free at this activity. This promotion is available from 12 July to 12 August.



Speaking of this 13-in-1 bundle, it's able to process almost all tasks about Blu-ray/DVD/video media file converting, iOS data management, iTunes video/music/audiobooks converting and DRM protection removal. It contains Prof. Media, iTransfer, and Prof. DRM Media Pack.



Prof. Media is an all-in-one media solution, which is capable of ripping, copying, burning Blu-ray/DVD, and downloading and converting video. People can rip and convert Blu-ray/DVD to video and audio in 180+ format as well as copy Blu-ray/DVD in forms of disc, folder, and ISO image file and burn video into Blu-ray/DVD disc. Moreover, it's a powerful video editor which can crop and trim video, add watermark to video, apply video effect, and convert 2D media to 3D. In addition, online video downloads function is also a highlight of this software. It's able to obtain online video with high quality from popular sites like YouTube, Vimeo, Vevo, etc.



As for iTransfer, it's an edge tool for transferring data between iOS devices, computer, and iTunes. Up to 12 kinds of data are supported to transfer including apps, music, photos, videos, SMS, contacts, and so on. And for the media files like photos, music, videos, iTransfer supports to preview them.



With regard to Prof. DRM, it's a practical DRM removal tool. It helps people remove DRM from iTunes videos (movies and TV show), iTunes music, Spotify music, Audible Audiobooks, eBooks, and convert them to popular DRM-free files.



Through summarizing all of the features of above 3 software, it's obvious that this 13-in-1 bundle will extremely improve convenience in processing Blu-ray/DVD, managing iOS data, and removing DRM from iTunes media files. And with 50% discount in this promo, people can save $169.91 to obtain it for a lifetime license.



Price and availability

Leawo PowerPoint to Video Pro has both trial and registration versions. Both are free downloadable, while the registration version costs $69.95 for lifetime license and has all functions (now it's free for lifetime license version on 2019 Summer Holiday Giveaway & Specials).



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.

Visit https://www.leawo.org/ for more details.