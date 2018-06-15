Get Me Dry Today Carries out Water Damage Restoration in Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2018 --Get Me Dry Today is a leading local, owner operated business that has been offering water damage repair, water extraction, and flood and water damage restoration services for several years now. The company at present serves the communities all through Palm Beach and Broward counties, which include Springs, Delray Beach, Coral Boca Raton, Parkland and Pompano Beach. The company always works along with the client as they know that the needs and requirements of the clients are never the same and thus they offer customized solutions to them.



For water damage restoration in Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach Florida, it is always better to rely on Get Me Dry Today as the company's emergency hotline is functional 24*7, seven days a week, and the trained technicians are well-equipped with ultra-modern, high-tech water damage detection and remediation equipment.



The company uses moisture meters and thermal imaging to recognize the location of water that may be under floors or on the back walls. The people in the field use powerful, forward-looking water extraction pumps, mat floor drying systems, and air movers, during the remediation process. After the moisture has been eliminated, they offer complete flood damage repair and restoration services to bring the impacted areas back to their pre-existing condition.



To get in touch with the company or know in detail about water extraction in Delray Beach and Pompano Beach Florida, one can right away call on 855-443-8379. The technicians within the company are always there to assist the customers with whatever issues they may have in regards to flood and water damage.



About Get Me Dry Today

Get Me Dry Today is a recognized company that offers water damage cleanup and repair services in Deerfield Beach, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Pompano Beach, Parkland, and Surrounding Areas.