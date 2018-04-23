Get Me Dry Today Conducts Flood Damage Cleanup in Delray Beach and Pompano Beach Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2018 --Flood damage can be overwhelming if not treated on time. Usually, a flood occurs when water overflows or inundates land that's usually dry. This can happen in numerous ways. But the common is when the water body, especially rivers or streams overflow the banks. Massive flood is quite common in parts of Florida. The damage to the houses can be tremendous. If not preventive measures are taken on time, it could be difficult to restore the property to its previous condition. This is where Get Me Dry Today comes into the scene.



The company has an excellent track record of delivering quality flood damage cleanup in Delray Beach and Pompano Beach, Florida. The experts are all knowledgeable and certified, and they can execute the cleaning job with professional touch and precision. Over the years, the company has earned a good reputation for the quality work they have done to the customers.



The technicians are all equipped with advanced water removal and flood damage gear, including moisture meters, thermal imaging devices, powerful water extraction pumps, dehumidifiers, air movers, and thermo-hygrometers. They take what they do very seriously, and they get the job done right the first time, every time. They will also find and remove moisture wherever it exists, and they can subsequently complete all of the flood damage repair and restoration tasks, without leaving any mess back at the premises.



Usually, home insurance policy does not include flood damage. Flooding being common, it is essential to carry additional flood insurance. At Get Me Dry Today, they can help the clients by billing the insurance company directly.



The emergency hotline is open 24 hours a day, and seven days a week. For any questions regarding water removal and flood damage cleanup, the experts can be reached by phone at 855-443-8379.



About Get Me Dry Today

Get Me Dry Today is a local, owner operated business that has been providing water extraction, water damage repair, and water damage restoration services for well over a decade and counting.