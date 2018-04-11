Get Me Dry Today Offers Unparalleled Water Damage Repair in Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach, Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2018 --Water damage can cause a headache for homeowners, disrupting the normalcy of life immediately after the disaster occurs and in the long run. From floods to leaky faucets, water damage can be severe pain and can cause significant health and safety issues. To prevent the issue from becoming more serious, seeking expert help is essential. Get Me Dry Today is one such company that offers quality water damage repair in Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach, Florida.



Comprised of seasoned experts, the company sends the crew on the spot to inspect the condition and make an estimate of what will be required to bring back the property to its original self. Licensed and certified, the experts can resolve the issues with discretion and personalized care.



They have advanced equipment that is used to expedite this multi-step process. After the initial assessment to determine the appropriate action needed to reverse the negative effects, they will make arrangements for water extraction which is the priority. All wet materials on the floor are removed from the affected area. Once the water is extracted, in needed, technicians will begin to remove any wet surfaces on walls, ceilings, or floors to help expedite the drying. After extraction and removal of all wet materials, the drying process begins. It requires different commercial grade equipment such as air movers, dehumidifiers, wood floor drying system, and heaters to generate dry hair and increase air circulation and evaporation.



After structural drying is completed, certified technicians will conduct another inspection to assure there are no hidden pockets of moisture. Once the water damage has been mitigated, and the structure has been returned to a dry standard, the final step that follows is replacement and reconstruction. The entire process is carried out by the experts with years of knowledge and experience in the industry.



To know more about water extraction in Delray Beach and Pompano Beach, Florida, visit http://www.getmedrytoday.com/water-extraction-water-removal.



About Get Me Dry Today

Get Me Dry Today is a local, owner operated business that has been providing water extraction, water damage repair, and water damage restoration services for well over a decade and counting.