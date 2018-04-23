Get Me Dry Today Performs Flood Water Removal to Perfection in Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach, Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2018 --Flood and water damage can pose a serious threat to the homeowners. Not only would it damage the property to a great extent, but it could also cause an infestation of potentially pathogenic microbes like mold, mildew, and bacteria.



It is essential to have the property brought back to its previous condition within approximately 24 hours of a flood. If not, it will ultimately introduce mold to the party. The apparent effect of mold growth inside buildings is the damage it causes to the property and construction materials. The moisture can penetrate all the way through to the interior side of wall surfaces and cause extensive damage to the structure. A visual inspection can help detect water intrusion issues early, saving thousands of dollars in repairs and costs.



Delayed and improper treatment of mold issues can multiply repair costs exponentially. Considering this issue, it is important to hire professional flood water removal experts who can help rescue one from such predicament. Get Me Dry Today is the name to trust when it comes to flood water removal in Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach, Florida.



They approach the process with expertise and experience by bringing a unique combination of attributes to the table. Years of experience allows them to diagnose the problem instantly and deliver the solution to fix the same. They use high-tech moisture meters and thermal imaging technology, and they utilize ultra-sensitive thermo-hygrometers to measure humidity in the air.



They also use mega-powerful water extraction pumps to remove accumulations of moisture without doing any underlying damage. During the drying process, they deploy air movers along with commercial grade dehumidifiers, and they use mat floor drying systems to restore hardwood floors to their original condition. The entire drying process is carried out with expertise. The exact drying time will depend upon the extent of the water incursion.



About Get Me Dry Today

Get Me Dry Today is a local, owner operated business that has been providing water extraction, water damage repair, and water damage restoration services for well over a decade and counting.