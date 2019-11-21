Get Prof. DRM Music Converter for Free and Leawo Video Converter at 30% off in Leawo 2019 Thanksgiving and Black Friday Promotion

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2019 --Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions, rolled out its Thanksgiving and Black Friday Promotion that runs from November 20th to December 23th, 2019. In the Thanksgiving Promotion, People could get Prof. DRM Music Converter for free to convert iTunes music and Leawo Video Converter at 30% off with the 30% off sitewide coupon to convert and edit video and music.



Leawo Prof. DRM Music Converter belongs to one part of Prof. DRM. It allows people to convert M4P and M4A music from iTunes and iOS devices to MP3. There are hot guides on the promotion page to guide people on how to use the program to convert iTunes music and apple music. In Thanksgiving promotion, Leawo Prof. DRM is offered as a giveaway. People could get it by filling in personal information and then clicking "Get it Now" on the promotion page to receive the code via email. It's worth noting that there are Mac and Windows versions of Leawo Prof. DRM Video Converter, and people should purchase the one that works for them.



As the best video converter software as well as audio converter software, Leawo Video Converter empowers users to convert video and audio files contained in more than 180 formats from one to another. The program accepts not only video and audio file, but also video and audio folder input. And conversion in batch and merging all files into one is also available. And Leawo Video Converter can also meet the needs of users who want to customize video for output includes video codec, resolution, bite rate, frame rate and aspect ratio. What's more, Leawo Video Converter Converting normal 2D video to 3D movie, converting common video to HD, 4K and lossless video. In addition, Leawo Video Converter enables users to edit video for output. People could trim video length, add watermark, crop video, get special video effect and remove the background noise. Meanwhile, the program could add subtitle and select audio track. In this promotion, Leawo offers a 30% off sitewide coupon code. If people are interested in Leawo Video Converter, they could purchase it at 30% off with the 30% off sitewide coupon. What the user has to do is to paste the "LEAWO-30PCT-OFF" as couple code to the purchase page of Leawo Video Converter and then fill personal information to get registration code.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.

Visit https://www.leawo.org for more details.