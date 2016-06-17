Get Ready for Summer Camping with These 6 Items

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2016 --Summer is here and that means it's time to enjoy the great outdoors. When knee deep in camping gear, it's hard to remember some of the most important items to bring along. Before the next trip, create a must-bring bag with all 6 of these camping essentials recommended by reserveamerica.com so you're never without that one thing.



Being prepared can cost a fortune when trying to stock up at retailers like R. E. I. As an alternative, try looking for these items online to find the best deals and save a few bucks while gearing up for the next outdoor adventure.



1. Sleeping Bag Mat

Having enough energy for that adventure ahead starts with a comfortable nights sleep. Right now, yugster.com is offering an Ultralight Backpack and Car Camping Sleeping Bag Mat as a daily deal for just $5.97. This closed cell foam mat is ideal for backpacking, camping and other outdoor activities. Closed cell pads are best for keeping you warm and dry while sleeping on the ground. This pad is both durable and lightweight, making is easy to carry and use. It is easy to clean with a damp cloth and measures 71" x 20".



2. First Aid Kit

Burns, scratches, cuts or bumps—one of these is bound to happen on an active camping trip, making a first-aid kit one of the most important camping essentials to bring. Don't arrive at the campsite without it, and be sure to take it on excursions, as well.



3. Pocket Knife or Camping Hatchet

When adventures lead deep into the outdoors for overnight treks a Multi Function Outdoor Camping Hatchet is the perfect tool to have on hand. Currently, yugster.com is offering a great option at the bargain price of just $6.97. It is perfect for many backcountry situations such as chopping firewood, tightening screws, building shelter, cutting rope, the list is just about endless. Featuring a durable nylon sheath for easy carrying and quick access.



4. Pack of Matches

Unless a veteran boy scout is along for the trip, chances are some sort of flame is needed to start a fire. Without a fire, limited food options and cold nights can become a huge issue. Don't risk it, and buy matches in bulk. They can be left in the camping essentials bag for years at a time.



5. Rope

Rope has so many uses at a campsite, especially when using a variety of knots. Make a clothes line for wet garments, hang coolers from a branch at night, create a shelter, or tow people out of a tight situation on a hike or swim. Bottom line: don't go camping without one.



6. Lantern, Flashlight or Headlamp

Whether stumbling to the bathroom after dark or sneaking a midnight snack, a lantern and/or flashlight should always be in the camping essentials bag. Be sure the light source is easy to reach in the car.



