Get Ready for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August - The 76th Event

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --The 76th Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™ is coming up August 8-14, 2016 in the middle of Main Street in Sturgis, South Dakota. Past events have been the largest gatherings of motorcycle enthusiasts.



Many thousands of fans anticipate the event months in advance and label it as the best biker experience, saying that few places on earth offer the riding available along the roads that lead through the Black Hills National Forest. Riders look forward to experiencing destinations that include Mount Rushmore, Custer State Park, Crazy Horse Memorial, Bear Butte State Park, the Badlands, and Devil's Tower National Monument.



Bikers also look forward to the hospitality of locals and shopping with vendors that have anything and everything needed for biker style on person or on the bike. Motorcycles are also available to demo.



Bike owners can inquire and begin chrome plating to have custom Harley wheels before and during the event. Motorcycle riders who want a custom look added to their Harley Bagger, Hayabusa, and many more brand name manufacturers, as well as aftermarket wheels and parts. Custom wheel styles include chrome, copper, black chrome, and candy chrome styles.



One of the top looks many Sturgis goers have applied to their wheels is chrome and copper. Classic Chrome Plating's 24-step process provides a superior, show-quality finish and is featured in top industry leading magazines, including Urban Bagger and American Bagger.



With more than 75 years of experience in the chrome plating industry, Classic Chrome Plating consistently produces quality custom Bagger wheels with chrome plating. Many of the bikes we've chrome plated have won trophies in competitions. One happy customer wrote to us saying how our wheels made the difference in him winning first and third place for his Hayabusa.



Many clients trust Classic Chrome Plating with their motorcycles and classic cars, including the Discovery Channel's Wheeler Dealers host, Mike Brewer, for his restoration of a 1952 Desoto Firedome.



About Classic Chrome Plating

Classic Components, Inc. and subsidiary South Bay Chrome provide customers with over 75 years of combined chrome plating service industry experience! We can help you get a quality chrome plating job completed. Whether you are looking to chrome out your bike, restore a classic car or have a special industrial plating application, we've got you covered. We specialize in chrome plating most styles of automobile and motorcycle wheels and parts. Our goal is to provide fast service with a superior, show-quality finish.



