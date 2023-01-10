Get Ready for the Winner Announcement of the 8th Web Excellence Awards on January 16, 2023

Basel Stadt, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2023 --In this high-tech digital world, the role of creative artists has become central to every domain. Be it developing a website or mobile app, working on social media campaigns, or producing videos, the role played by these creators cannot be underestimated. Their dedication and creativity are laudable from designers to creators, freelancers, creative agencies, and entrepreneurs worldwide. With this idea in mind, the Web Excellence Awards brings one of the most prestigious competitions to promote excellence on the Web and applaud the incredible works of creative artists. Like every competition, the Web Excellence Awards is pleased to have received hundreds of entries from all across the world and is now announcing the winners.



The Web Excellence Awards primarily aim to acknowledge and promote creative ideas, business models, and innovative technologies on the Web. The Excellence Awards winners are chosen from six categories: website, advertising & marketing, video and podcast, apps & mobile, social media, and printing. Each category then further includes themes ranging from activism to health and beauty, fitness, sports, travel, and so on. These winners inspire millions to think out of the box through their work and innovative approach. Due to the constantly evolving nature of digital media and the emergence of distinguished artists, the task of choosing the winners has not only been challenging but also astounding.



The 8th Web Excellence Awards competition saw over 1,200 from 39 countries worldwide, including 47 US States and other countries such as Australia, Canada, Italy, the UK, Slovenia, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Germany, and so on. The Web Excellence Awards winners are selected by marketing gurus, advertisers, communications specialists, and web experts. These experts base their evaluation on the innovation, creativity, implementation, and impacts of all the projects submitted.



The winners will be entitled to purchase memorabilia to commemorate and promote their achievements globally. Over the past few years, many organizations and creative individuals have won the Web Excellence Award, including websites of non-profit organizations showing support for Ukraine and global peace, COVID-19, women's rights, People of Color, disability communities, climate change, etc. Similarly, the 8th Web Excellence Awards winners, to be announced on January 16, won't fail to surprise the world with their unique talents.



About WE-Awards

The Web Excellence Awards provides a platform for entrepreneurs, web developers, and digital gurus to showcase their work and participate in web awards competitions held regularly across the globe. It aims to become one of the most prestigious web competitions to accolade winners' creativity, innovation, and dedication.