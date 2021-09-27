Get Ready for Winner Announcement of Annual Web Excellence Awards on 27th September 2021

Geneva, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2021 --In this high-tech digital world, the role of creative artists has become central to every domain. Be it developing a website, working on social media campaigns, or producing videos or mobile apps, the role played by these artists cannot be underestimated. From designers to creators, freelancers, creative agencies, and entrepreneurs worldwide, their dedication and creativity are laudable. With this idea in mind, Web Excellence Awards brings one of the most prestigious competitions to promote web excellence and applaud the incredible works of creative artists. Like every year, Web excellence is pleased to have received thousands of entries for web awards from all across the world shall be announcing the winners on September 27, 2021.



The Web Excellence Awards primarily aims to acknowledge and promote creative ideas, business models and innovative technologies on the web. The winners of the excellence awards are chosen from six categories including website building, advertising & marketing, video and podcasts, apps and mobile, social media and painting. Each category then further includes themes ranging from activism and health to beauty, fitness, sports, travel etc. These winners, through their work and innovative approach, inspire millions to think out of the box. Due to the constantly evolving nature of digital media and the emergence of distinguished artists, the task of choosing the winners of the 2021 web awards has not only been challenging but also astounding.



The annual, international competition saw over 950 entries from around the world including 40 US States and 34 countries including Australia, Canada, The Netherlands, UK, Germany, Ukraine, Switzerland, India, etc. The winners of The Web Excellence Awards are selected by the marketing gurus, advertisers, communications specialists and web experts, all masters in their fields. During the process, each website is evaluated by a panel of experts for web design awards. These experts, every year, base their evaluation on the innovation, creativity, implementation and impacts of all the projects submitted. The winners of 2021 have been selected through the same criteria.



These winners will be entitled to purchase memorabilia of the web excellence award to commemorate and promote their achievements on a global level. Over the past few years, many organizations and creative individuals have won The Web Excellence Awards which include websites of non-profit organizations showing support for the black community, COVID-19, disability communities, etc. Similarly, the winners of 2021, to be announced on 27th September won't fail to surprise the world with their unique talents.



About Web Excellence Awards

Web Excellence Awards provide a platform for entrepreneurs, web developers, and digital gurus to showcase their work and participate in Web excellence competitions held annually across the globe. It aims to become one of the most prestigious web competitions to accolade the creativity, innovation and dedication of winners.