Get REWARDED with Santanna Energy Services

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2019 --Santanna Energy Services has been around for over 30 years offering fixed rate natural gas and electricity plans. Santanna is 100% employee owned and service plans to thousands of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in IL, MI, IN, OH and PA! Santanna Energy Services values its customers and considers them a part of the family! Once a customer makes the easy switch over to Santanna Energy as their natural gas and/or electricity provider, they can enroll in our NEW Customer Rewards Program!



This program offers Santanna customers $25 in Reward Dollars Monthly just by paying their bills – that's $300 each year in rewards! These Reward Dollars can be used in over 500,000 ways such as: 330,000+ local shopping deals, 85,000+ restaurants, thousands of online products, 25,000+ hotels and resorts, 20,000+ move theaters, hundreds of gift cards and MORE! The best part – rewards dollars never expire! New options and bonuses are added each month!



Rewards customers get exclusive access to savings on popular brands like Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Nike, Lacoste, or Under Armor. Customers can save money on gifts for friends, family or even themselves! Items can be purchased like handbags, shoes, sportswear, dresses and even clothes for the kids every time it is back-to-school season!



Customers also get access to great local deals at the salon, dry-cleaning, car washes, movie tickets, golfing and more. Locations like spa resorts, nail salons, and memories created with the family by taking the kids to an indoor waterpark in the winter! Rewards points can even be used when heading to the movies! Splurging for the large popcorn never sounded so easy!



Rewards can be used at popular restaurants like TGI Friday's, Dunkin' Donuts, McDonald's, Subway and thousands more! Find family dining specials or ice cream desserts for those days when it is really needed! Buying coffee every morning can really add up. Rewards can be used on deals at multiple coffee locations!



This Rewards Program has daily gift card deals and unlimited access to grocery coupons for no extra cost! Milk, eggs, bread, paper towels… those and more can really rack up a grocery bill! Santanna Energy not only wants to warm up a home, keep the lights on, but help feed the family!



Shopping, vacations, dinner, coffee, wine – Santanna Energy Services believes in family and nothing means more than providing extra savings on things energy customers would already be spending money on and bringing friends and family together! An extra $25 a month for an extra smile, extra feeling of relief and extra memories that will last forever!



It's easy! Customers enroll in a Natural Gas and/or Electricity plan from Santanna Energy Services, use the current provider account number, then go back to the Rewards Enrollment page and sign up! Once complete, they start getting REWARDS!



Who wouldn't want to get rewarded just by paying their bills?! They have to USE it, might as well CHOOSE it! Maybe people don't realize all of the uses for Natural Gas and Electricity, such as.. warm showers, cooking dinner, laundry, warming a home, cooling the fridge, air conditioning and more! Santanna Energy is the perfect choice to not only receive rewards for paying the bills they HAVE to pay anyways, but to receive fixed rate plans to keep the cost of their bills at a rate that fits our customers!



Santanna Energy Should Be Their Energy Choice!



At Santanna Energy Services, they are constantly working on new products and plans to fit everyone's lifestyle needs! Over the next many years to come, Santanna Energy plans to remain committed to the success of its employees, customers, and community. Once they switch over to Santanna Energy, they join a family.



For more information on Santanna Energy's plans and products or to enroll in a plan, call 630-552-6881 or go online to: www.santannaenergyservices.com



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider

for Residential, Commercial, Business and more. Founded in 1988 and have been in business for over 30 years and growing!