Get the Best Airport Parking Deals for Thanksgiving

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2019 --Budget travelers searching for the best parking deals this Thanksgiving still have time to book On Air Parking's cheap parking deals. The San Francisco-based startup announced they have parking inventory left for purchase.



"For some travelers, Thanksgiving reminds them of crowded airports and delayed flights," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We want to change that with our parking deals."



"By purchasing parking ahead of time, travelers can lock-in our low rates and board a free shuttle to get to the airport."



On Air Parking partners with licensed, five-star facilities near the airport. The deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled for free any time no questions asked.



"Our deals are designed to maximize savings," said Murray. "You won't find our rate anywhere else online. It's ours exclusively."



To purchase parking for your local airport, visit the On Air Parking website.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.