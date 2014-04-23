Longwood, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2014 --EstateSalesNews.com has added an exciting new feature. You can now register to have the latest estate sales news and information delivered directly to your in box. Each time we publish a new article you will get all estate news or by category. The choice is yours. Everything from What's an estate sale, how to get started, estate sale contracts, choosing an estate sale company, interviews, vintage and fine, jewelry, videos and a host of other topics. We publish an average of 5 days a week along with social media work.



Estate Sales News is a national online news magazine about estate sales, the estate sale business and the process of personal contents liquidation. We are an online resource for sellers, buyers, and estate sale companies.