Get the Next Hot Penny Stock with the Pros at Stock Brainiac

Willmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2013 --Stock Brainiac, an online Free Penny Stock Newsletter and penny stock research firm, is excited to announce the chance for investors to now signup for their free email alerts to profit on the next hot penny stock. Recently, subscribers of their penny stock alert news letter were able to participate in hot penny stocks such as 695% on BONU.OB, 606% on ICLK.OB & 520% on NYSE: JAG.



Stock Brainiac is a leading penny stock research company that offers:



Pro Analysis and a patented technology to help discover the next hot penny stock provides a level of Protection for their subscribers by guiding them through the different investment approaches to profit on the trades. Stock Brainiac analysis both short and long term penny stock trades for profit Stock Brainiac offers over 35 years of experience to position each subscriber for success.



Subscribers of the Stock Brainiac free newsletter are alerted weekly to give each subscriber opportunity & enough time to analyze and research each pick and/or take a position in the penny stock. The Stock Brainiac newsletter is free for a limited time.



To signup to their free penny stock newsletter, visit http://StockBrainiac.com today. For more information, contact info@StockBrainiac.com