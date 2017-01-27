Lauderdale by the Sea, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2017 --Resonating with online orders in 45 of the 50 states, Get Waisted announces remarkable sales in the U.S. stemming from 160 retail locations. Sold in an eclectic assortment of businesses such as specialty stores, hair salons, gyms, museums, resorts, and college campus bookstores, the Get Waisted product has even made its way to the renowned Mayo Clinic. Greeting travelers in O'Hare Airport and DFW gift stores, the growing company now targets hotel chains, cruise ships, and major national retailers. As the product's popularity gains momentum, the company is slated to expand their operations into Canada with the new hire of a regional sales representative.



So what's all the buzz about? It's simple really. Welcome to the world of the well-dressed carry-all. It's the sleek answer to the fanny pack. It's well-suited and snug to one's waist and ready for multiple tasks.



Keeping practicality streamlined, the Get Waisted "unfanny-fanny pack" is the chic answer to the individual pocketed carry-all. Made for men and women, the comfortable design utilizes a cool stretch fabric that is zipped on to lay flat against the body. It offers a zippered pocket in the front large enough for a smartphone and equipped with a grommet that allows one's headphone cord to pull through. It also has a zippered pocket in the back large enough for a passport, credit cards or a wallet. Then, one more deep slit pocket in the front allows for keys, lipstick, a USB memory stick, money, change, or business cards.



Stealth enough to be worn underneath clothing, sleek enough to compliment an outfit, substantial enough to hold belongs tight even when doing athletics, the money belt has myriad benefits. It even allows the wearer to sit straighter and eat a bit less due to its ability to keep one comfortably mindful of their middle.



Motivating retailers worldwide, Get Waisted offers sellers incentives. Now offered in 160 locations, and available for purchase online, the fashionable fanny pack reaches audiences interested in sports, travel, and every day convenience.



Bill Glazer, Founder of Get Waisted said of his company's quick success, "Retailers from the Keys of Florida to a wine vineyard in Iowa can't get their hands on these running belts fast enough. We're in everything from a grocery chain to a state park gift shop. Why? Because Get Waisted suits everyone. It's a hands-free small product that solves a big issue. You don't have to be a tourist, you can be a student, an athlete, a regular Joe who wants to free themselves from the things we all have to carry. Why not let your body carry them for you?"



For more information visit http://www.GetWaisted.info/.



