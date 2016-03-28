Getec Announces Aluminum Tubing Products on Website

Torrance, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2016 --Getec Industrial, a global aluminum extrusion company, announced the addition of aluminum tubing extrusion on their website at http://www.Getecna.com. The addition of their extensive line of seamless and extruded aluminum tubing provides the growing organization with the ability to service customers with complete turnkey services for the electronic, computer, construction, and more industries worldwide.



The lightweight aluminum alloys are available in a variety of thicknesses and weights, including 2024, 6061, 6063, 7050, and 7075. Getec produces standard and custom shapes with squares, rectangles, structural, and ornamentals.



The product line consists of:



- Drawn tubing

- Extruded tubing

- Extruded rectangle, round, or square tube

- Seamless, seamless drawn tube

- Extruded, extruded drawn tube

- Custom aluminum shapes and sizes



Specification tolerances and sizes depend on the customer. Getec's press technology allows the aluminum extrusion tubing to match the smallest of specifications. Circles range in size from mini to large sizes. Getec offers assistance with finding the circle sizes for customers' profiles.



The privately held company has expanded to provide products across the globe with an in-house tooling and die division that features 16 wire CNC EDM machines equipped with the latest CAD/CAM software for engineering customers' products to meet the highest standards. Getec strives for quality control to meet or exceed customers' expectations as well as to meet industry standards.



Getec's turnkey products ensure the fastest lead-times in the industry. There are no shipments to another company to produce the aluminum tubing products. Getec's team offers expertise with everything from the design inception to the finished product shipment.



For more information about Getec's products and services, visit http://www.getecna.com.



About Getec Industrial

Getec Industrial's North America is the industry leading, full service provider of turnkey manufacturing. Our services include aluminum extrusion, die casting, CNC machining, metal stamping, plating and assembly and packaging. We have a broad product line and offer solutions for nearly every thermal management and CNC machining need - from the most complicated solutions to the simplest. We take pride in providing our customers with on time delivery of turnkey manufacturing, high quality products that both meet and exceed our customer's expectations.



