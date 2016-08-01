Getec Industrial Announces Custom Shapes for Seamless and Extruded Tubes

Torrance, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --Getec Industrial, a global aluminum extrusion company, announces the ability to provide custom shapes and a full line of extruded aluminum products and services. The custom shapes feature designs available for seamless and seamless drawn tube 2024, 6061, and 7075. Getec produces profiles for seamless, seamless drawn, extruded, and extruded drawn tube.



The company supplies an extensive line of seamless and extruded aluminum tubing with a variety of dimensions and wall thicknesses in square, rectangle, structural, ornamentals, and hexagonal shapes. Their full line of turnkey fabrication provides customers with a completed project shipped to their door.



Customers specifically design their custom shapes. Enclosures, heat sinks, telescoping tubes, trim molding, lighting fixtures, and odd shaped hollows and solids are just some examples of custom profiles Getec manufactures.



Profiles custom made by Getec range from mini sizing to large circles. It clients aren't sure how to find the circle size, we provide assistance with this step.



Aluminum alloys available are in hard and soft and are selected for the benefit they provide to a customer's product. These benefits include strength, resistance to corrosion, machining ability, and versatility.



The privately held company has expanded to provide products across the globe with an in-house tooling and die division that features 16 wire CNC EDM machines equipped with the latest CAD/CAM software for engineering customers' products to meet the highest standards. Getec strives for quality control to meet or exceed customers' expectations as well as to meet industry standards.



Getec's turnkey products ensure the fastest lead-times in the industry. There are no shipments to another company to produce the aluminum tubing products. Getec's team offers expertise with everything from the design inception to the finished product shipment.



About Getec

Getec Industrial's North America is the industry leading, full service provider of turnkey manufacturing. Our services include aluminum extrusion, die casting, CNC machining, metal stamping, plating and assembly and packaging. We have a broad product line and offer solutions for nearly every thermal management and CNC machining need - from the most complicated solutions to the simplest. We take pride in providing our customers with on time delivery of turnkey manufacturing, high quality products that both meet and exceed our customer's expectations.



