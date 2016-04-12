Getscents.com Announces Its Grand Opening

Savannah, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --Getscents.com, the world's ONLY peer-to-peer aromatherapy marketplace, is set to launch April 19th, 2016. Getscents will expand their business partners' visibility and brands, and provide customers with a large number of aromatherapy products and accessories.



The global essential oil market is expected to reach $11.67 billion USD by 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with natural and organic personal care products is expected to remain a key driving factor for global essential oil market over the forecast period.



Members of Getscents.com may buy, sell and interact in an exclusive social network. Their mission is to enhance and enrich the well-being and lifestyle of the community, through an affordable and professional platform for essential oil based products. At Getscents.com, sellers supply the products while the platform supplies the audience.



Buyers, sellers, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts of aromatherapy and essential oil are encouraged to subscribe at http://www.getscents.com, and become a part of this new and exciting community.



Buy and sell aromatherapy at http://www.getscents.com.



Contact:

Wade W. Whitcomb

315-491-2841

wwhitcomb@getscents.com