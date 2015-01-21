Getting Serious About a Career as a Scuba Instructor with the PADI IDC in Indonesia

Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2015 --The PADI IDC in the Gili Islands takes training extremely seriously, but also makes learning fun, by providing the perfect balance and keeping candidates engaged.



The program is conducted by renowned Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod who has reputation for excellence having received multiple awards from PADI for achievements to Instructor Development and a distinctive commitment to the diving industry, has worked in a range of countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Philippines, and Indonesia and is able to advise instructor graduates of what to expect from certain areas. Holly has also worked in a variety of roles within many different shops so has experienced most situations new instructors may meet when embarking on a new career in a particular area. Having worked with instructor candidates in some of the largest and most successful PADI 5 Star Career Development Centers (CDC) in Koh Tao, Bali and the Gili Islands; Holly has developed the best possible combination of fun and serious education.



About The Instructor Development Course

The Instructor Development Course (IDC) runs each and every month and is based at the only current PADI 5 Star Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan. The dive center was also the first center to be awarded the PADI CDC status in the Gili Islands and in fact the entire Lombok region, so students are safe in the knowledge that the facilities exceed that that is required to run the program.



As well as the PADI Instructor Development Course (CDC), the entire range of instructor continuing education programs are available including the Master Scuba Diver Trainer Preparation Course, the PADI IDC Staff Instructor Course and assistance with gaining the Master Instructor rating. In fact in 2015 we have seen many PADI Staff Instructors working alongside the course to gain the necessary credit towards sitting the Course Director Training Course (CDTC).



Contact:

Justin Time

The Gili Islands IDC

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

http://www.idc-gili.com/