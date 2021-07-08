Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2021 --Graceful-Lending has considerable experience with all types of investors who use real estate loans to flip homes in South Florida. They have noticed amongst successful flippers that proper planning is done, including securing the right contractors. Getting all the paperwork together and being responsive is fantastic. But being able to work with contractors in getting work done correctly and on schedule is just as important as the purchase price. Graceful-Lending is ready to help investors of all experience throughout Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, North Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, and Deerfield Beach.



It's the rehab part of a flip that experienced flippers have seen get out of control. One danger is the rehab budget. When experienced flippers were asked about budget issues, many said to add at least 30% onto the rehab budget to ensure a profit at the end. Almost all the experienced flippers had experienced skinny margins without this additional cushion.



Working with the right contractor is another essential step in recuperating the investment from real estate loans. The first step experienced flippers say is for a flipper not to do the work themselves. If that's the only way to make a profit, they are going to burn themselves out. Another aspect of contractors is to ensure the scheduling is worked out ahead of time, agreed to and adhered to as agreed. Once one thing falls behind, it tends to snowball. The old saying says you can have cheap, fast, and good quality but only two of the three at a time. The right investor has to know their balance to get the correct result to make money from their real estate loans.



Graceful-Lending is ready to help create long-time relationships with house flippers, starting with the right real estate loans. Graceful-Lending has access to 130 different lenders competing for the chance to offer the best pricing on real estate loans to flippers throughout Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, North Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, and Deerfield Beach.



