Gettreatment.com Brings Awareness to Children of Alcoholics Week

GetTreatment.com, one of the leading drug and alcohol addiction treatment directories in the nation, is helping bring awareness to Children of Alcoholics (COA) week, a campaign led by NACOA (The National Association for Children of Alcoholics) to bring attention to the millions of children worldwide who are seriously affected their parents' alcohol problems.



When is Children Of Alcoholics Week?



COA Week is between February 12th and 18th, 2017.



When was it founded? Why?



After realizing the grave extent of parental alcohol abuse in the UK and worldwide, in 2009, NACOA started the first annual Children of Alcoholics Week in order to raise national and international attention to the issue.



What is NACOA? What is their mission?



NACOA, a British non-profit founded in 1990, provides a variety of help and support services to children of all ages who suffer because of parental alcoholism. In addition to providing support, NACOA promotes research that can help both the public and the scientific community better understand the specific problems caused by parental alcohol abuse. The organization also advocates for research into ways to help the children of alcoholics avoid alcoholism in their own right.



What else does NACOA do?



Additionally, NACOA sponsors a variety of educational initiatives to help spread awareness about parental alcohol abuse, including publishing articles and guides online, sponsoring a variety of athletic events, and arranging for speakers to visit schools and other educational institutions to spread more light on this pressing issue.



If I or someone I know needs help, what should I do?



Visiting gettreatment.com is a great way to start. Not only can you find safe, accredited and caring rehab facilities across the U.S., but you can find lots of great information about addiction treatment, the importance of detoxing under professional medical supervision, healthy psychological coping mechanisms and much, much more. Whether you need treatment, or someone you care about does, today is the best time to start looking for help.



