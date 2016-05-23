GGG Taps British Publisher Markosia for N Guard the Next Great Animated Series

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --Global Genesis Group is proud to announce their acquisition from Markosia Publications of the worldwide rights for the TV series N GUARD. Created by the J. Robert Bryans, the former animation coordinator Pinky Dinky Doo, which was broadcast on PBS, the series N Guard is a creative twist on the hero franchise since the superheroes are from the animal kingdom. In N Guard four animal friends, Boon, Katnip, Klondike and Quickstep find themselves drawn into the middle of an age old conflict between the benevolent Mother Nature and the tyrannical subterranean Sectrix Empire. Now the Champions of Nature, our four heroes are bestowed mystical powers from the elements themselves and together, they become N Guard, the last hope of Forestya. Creator J. Robert Bryans stated, "I'm so proud that my publisher Markosia has formed a strategic partnership with the powerhouse of Global Genesis Group in producing N Guard. N Guard is a labor of love for me, and now with the talent and skills of GGG, children the world over won't have to wait much longer to see our heroes. Let's Get Wild!!!!"



Rick Romano, President of Global Genesis Group is also excited about the partnership with Markosia, "Global Genesis Group is very strong in the super hero world in kid's animation, so we have been actively searching for the right strategic partner in the comic book space, and with N Guard we were introduced to Markosia. N Guard is the first comic book in a much bigger strategic alliance that is being negotiated. They will be the ideal strategic partner with us."



Markosia was established in 2005 and has become one of the UK's leading publishers of graphic novels. Based in London, it has gained a reputation for producing a diverse range of comic books and graphic novels that cover almost all genres. Having had much success in the Direct Market with licenses such as 'Starship Troopers' and 'King Kong', Markosia have signed almost 150 IP's covering all genres and is positioned to get more of their properties into development as features and TV series. Harry Markos, the owner of Markosia stated, "I am delighted to be partnering with GGG and super-excited at the prospect of seeing N-Guard on the screen where it belongs. The moment Jon Bryans sent me the pitch for this I knew that it was perfect for an animated series and I told him as much! I am now looking forward to working closely with GGG to help make N-Guard the success that it deserves to be."



Charles Morris Jr., VP of Development & Acquisitions at Global Genesis Group said, "Rocket Raccoon step aside, there's a new group of animal sheriffs in town. The animals of N Guard aren't your typical house pets, they're the ultimate kick ass superhero team, helping to save Mother Nature. Global Genesis Group is extremely enthusiastic to support a comic series that champions the environment, and it's also so much fun beyond the great message. The kids will love this new breed of superheroes in N Guard."



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full service Production, Distribution and IP management company.