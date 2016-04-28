GHH Global Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Home, Patio, and Garden Decor

Victoria, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2016 --Gretchen Haynes is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.GHHHomeDecor.com. The website offers a wide variety of home, patio, and garden decor with a particular focus on the wide and unique selection of practical products like the beautiful garden benches and yard art. Haynes was inspired by the joy that she has gotten from home and garden decor and the fact that the home and garden are areas that we all need and use. After realizing that a simple change or addition can make a big difference to brighten up a room or patio and make it a peaceful place to relax and take a break, Haynes wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure their home and garden is a beautiful and restful place.



There are many excellent home and garden products featured within the merchandise of GHHHomeDecor.com. The website carries a large selection of items including garden decor such as a Dachshund Doggy Bench which makes a perfect place to sit in the shade and relax as well as planters, hammocks, patio sets, water fountains, and home decor such as wall art, furniture, table lamps, wine racks, and more. In the future, Haynes plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website by continuously adding to both the home and garden selection every week. By periodically updating the merchandise to include unique and interesting products, she hopes to give customers a greater range and variety to choose from.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Haynes regarding each and every transaction made on GHHHomeDecor.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a wide range of products for both the home and garden that are continuously updated. She wants her customers to be able to relax at home and do their shopping at their convenience, then have the product delivered right to their door via free shipping. If they search for something and can't find it, they can email her at ghhglobalventures@gmail.com and she will do her best to accommodate them. She assures customers that they will be dealing with a person and not an automated machine.



To complement the main website, Haynes is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourHomeDecorBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to home and garden design in general such as using a garden storage bench and vintage wine racks for your home. Topics already covered include garden decor accessories and outfitting a home with western decor. Haynes hopes to give people useful tips and ideas on creating their most relaxing and beautiful space.



