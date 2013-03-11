Gibout Toys Adds More Green to Its Toy Lineup

Eagan, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2013 --Gibout Toys sets the standard when providing the largest selection of eco-friendly toys, and is proud to bring a few new brands on board. Some new additions to the collection, are Green Toys Inc., who manufactures toys from recycled plastic milk jugs. This helps reduce fossil fuel use and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while providing safe toys without harmful BPA or phthalates. Best of all they are manufactured right here in the U.S.A.



The next brand added to the eco-friendly roster is Rubbabu™, who manufactures soft, squishy, flocked toys from 100% pure rubber. Not only are these toys earth-friendly, they are child-friendly as well. Their bright colors and simple shapes make them a favorite with children of all ages. Natural rubber besides being durable and flexible, is also anti-microbial, dust mite resistant, mildew resistant, hypo-allergenic and flame retardant.



The last brand comes to us from Italy. The Rody Horse by Gymnic, is made from super strong, latex-free and phthalate-free vinyl. Children learn balance and coordination while bouncing around on their Rody. All Gymnic products are made without toxic emissions. At the end of Rody's life, he can be recycled where he will be made into something new.



About Gibout Toys Inc.

Founded in 2011, Gibout Toys is a champion of the child’s imagination and offers toys with quality craftsmanship and pleasing design. We strive to provide premium toys that are unique, safe for children, and manufactured without harming the environment.