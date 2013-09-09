Eagan, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2013 --Gibout Toys wins first place for their BigBlox™ in the 2013 National Parenting Publications Family Faves contest, in the category of Best Products for Children. The Family Faves contest ran during the month of August and was dependent on votes by customers, happy parents and Facebook fans. Voters were allowed to vote for their favorite children’s product once in every 24-hour period.



For a complete list of all NAPPA Family Faves winners and more information about the contest, visit the NAPPA contest Facebook page.



About Gibout Toys

Gibout Toys was founded in 2011 with a vision to create unique toys that fuel the imagination. A passion to provide high-quality, unique toys that will grow with your child, rather than become yesterday’s passing fad. We care a great deal about the environment, and are a strong advocate for protecting it. That's why we specialize in toys that are made of renewable wood, plant-based rubber, water-based paints and have a low production impact on the environment. We go to great lengths to find toys without toxic paints, plastics, or other harmful chemicals, regardless of where they are manufactured. See the largest collection of eco-friendly toys at Gibout Toys.



About NAPPA

For more than 20 years, the National Parenting Publications Awards (NAPPA), a division of Dominion Enterprises, has been the go-to resource for the best products for families. NAPPA’s team of independent expert judges, along with family and child testers, select the most innovative and enduring products to be NAPPA Gold and Honors winners in two annual competitions—Children’s Products and Parenting Resources. Far more than a seal of approval, a NAPPA award signifies that a product has been rigorously evaluated against stringent criteria and stands out among hundreds of other products from around the world. For more information, visit www.NAPPAawards.com.