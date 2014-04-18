Gibout Toys Takes Great Pride in Supporting the Toy Bank

Eagan, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2014 --One could argue that the most important business happens after the close of Toy Fair each year. This is when toys are gathered by The Toy Bank, sorted and donated to thousands of children in need. Gibout Toys has been actively involved in children-related charities from the start, and takes great pride and honor in participating in such events.



The Toy Industry Foundation (TIF) announced that more than 35,000 playthings, valued at $380,000, were donated to The Toy Bank at the close of the 111th American International Toy Fair. Toys, games and youth entertainment products gathered on the last day of the show are currently being sorted for delivery to charities serving children in need.



With the help of Toy Bank partner Kids in Distressed Situations (K.I.D.S.), playthings donated by nearly 300 Toy Fair exhibitors will be distributed in the coming weeks to children’s charities in New York City as well as to kids living on U.S. military bases served by TIF’s national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America Military Services.



The Toy Bank is always in need of product and financial donations in order to fulfill its year-round mission of bringing the magic of toys and play to children who are underserved, suffering, sick or otherwise in need. Manufacturers and retailers may donate online, visit www.ToyIndustryFoundation.org, or contact TIF’s Marisa Medina to learn more.



About Gibout Toys Inc.

Gibout Toys started with a vision to create unique toys that fuel the imagination. A passion to provide high-quality, unique, toys that will grow with your child, rather than become yesterday's passing fad. We care a great deal about the environment, and are a strong advocate for protecting it. That's why we specialize in toys that are made of renewable wood, plant-based rubber, water-based paints or have a low production impact on the environment. We go to great lengths to provide toys without toxic paints, plastics, or other harmful chemicals. From the beginning, Gibout Toys has been fully committed to integrating social and sustainable responsibility into our business model. From the soy ink used on our recycled business cards, to the recycled boxes used for shipping; We are very conscious of our potential impact on the environment. Gibouttoys.com



About TIF/BGCA Play Comforts

Since its inception in 2009, the TIF / BGCA Play Comforts program has distributed more than $4.3 million worth of Toy Bank toys to children living on more than 100 bases in the U.S. and abroad. The Foundation has also granted nearly $400,000 in funds to BGCA in support of this program. Visit the Toy Industry Foundation website to learn more about the programs involved with The Toy Bank.